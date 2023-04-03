KSI is apologizing.

On Sunday, the British rapper, boxer and internet personality took to Twitter to offer an apology after using a racial slur in a recent YouTube video.

“I wanna apologize for saying a racial slur in a recent Sideman video,” referring to his use of a derogatory term for people of South Asian original.

He continued, “There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.”

I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… — ksi (@KSI) April 3, 2023

Admitting that he’s “not perfect” and that “lately I’ve been messing up a lot,” KSI added that he’s “decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while.”

The offending video has also been deleted from social media, and YouTube group The Sidemen issued an apology of their own on Twitter.

“We accept that it was completely unacceptable and inexcusable,” they said, adding, “We deeply regret this and would like to truly apologize.”

Explaining that they are “ashamed” of letting their audience down, The Sidemen said in their statement, “We stand against racism and discrimination of any kind and we failed to do that. Again, we are truly sorry and promise to do better.”

KSI first came to fame with The Sidemen and has regularly appeared in their YouTube videos. He was also recently featured at WWE’s Wrestlemania as a mascot in a Prime suit.

Back in 2021, KSI also issued a public apology for using transphobic slurs in the past, explaining, “Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though.”