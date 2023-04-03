Nick Cannon reveals how he continues to honour his late son Zen in an interview with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier for an upcoming “One-on-One” special.

Zen, who Cannon shares with Alyssa Scott, was only five months old when he tragically died of a brain tumour in December 2021.

Cannon, who is a father of 12, shares, “We say, like, to be absent from the body is to be, you know, in the presence of the most high. And when people transition, regardless of what age, physically we feel like it’s a loss.

“But, you know, the universe gains another angel. So with Zen specifically, I mean, even with his name… we built the foundation of Zen’s Light.

“But to see something so innocent as a child now really get to live on forever is a constant reminder of, you know, nothing’s promised,” he continues.

The host insists, “But what you can do in a time of turmoil, you can turn your pain into purpose.”

As Tavernier says he loves how Cannon is “so open about it with everybody,” the star insists you “have to be.”

He also mentions that even with interviews, there are publicists telling you what not to say and people can be scared to look you in the eye, asking us: “Who wants to live life like that? When you can live life as an open book?”

Cannon says he’s “always lived my life as an open book,” which might be why so many connect with him.

Tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.