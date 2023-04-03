Scarlett Johansson says there’s a good reason she’s not on social media.

On the latest episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast”, the actress revealed she was worried she couldn’t handle the haters.

“I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile,” she joked. “My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower.”

Johansson believed using Instagram and Twitter would only give her more anxiety, sharing her brief brush with the photo sharing site. She only used the site for three days, but already found herself absorbed.

“I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine. I now know you have a pitbull and two daughters and you live in like Burbank,” she recalled. “I was like, what? What am I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these

ways that felt so bad.”

While Johansson didn’t personally have an account, she admitted she did use her company’s Instagram and TikTok account.

“I then become like a three-year old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So that’s why I know I can’t have it,” she laughed.

While the actress may not be on social media, she still gets plenty of attention, both positive and negative.

“It can be irritating, yeah. I mean it’s part of the gig, I guess. It’s both irritating and part of the gig,” explained Johansson. “If people are being respectful it’s fine, but if someone is being rude and obnoxious, then yeah. That would irritate anybody.”