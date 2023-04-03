Scarlett Johannson was recently a guest on Dear Media’s “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” where she discussed child stardom and how she managed to avoid a ‘Lindsay Lohan’ type trajectory.

Lauryn Bosstick, one of the podcast hosts alongside Michael Bosstick, admired Johannson for playing a “long game” and avoiding “Lindsay Lohan-type stuff” within the industry.

“Again, I had a really supportive mom,” the actress responded. “I think I just, I grew up in New York. My parents were not industry people. My mom was there to take care of me. She was very dedicated to making sure I got my schooling and I had my time off.”

“My parents weren’t, like you know, taking advantage of me in any way at that time,” continued the “Avengers” star.

When further asked about how the regulations around child stardom have changed, Johannson said: “There’s a lot of rules about that stuff and because it was abused for decades, like for a long time, there were certain cases that kind of paved the way for how kids are educated and treated on set now.”

Lauren then asked Johannson about balancing motherhood and career.

“There is no balance, and I’m looking for any kind of balance,” the actress quipped.

“Your perspective changes for sure. […] I feel the same where you go, ‘Is this job going to take me away from my family for X, Y, Z, or I’m going to have to move them in an inconvenient way for this amount of time?’ That changes, it’s a big change.”