Kim Kardashian and her kids are enjoying a kawaii getaway in Japan.

The fashion mogul shared photos from Japanese entertainment company Sanrio’s famed theme park Puroland in Tokyo.

She captioned the cute post, “Sanrio Style 🎀💞🌸”.

The Kardashians were are dressed to impress with pink-themed clothing for the adorable adventure, with Kim showing off her Hello Kitty decorated nails.

The company is known for their beloved mascots that are known globally such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and My Melody among others.

The reality star included a montage of the theme park inside with bright lights and colourful decorations to a Hello Kitty-themed song.

Unafraid to poke fun at herself, she also shared social media posts reacting to her outfit which accidentally channeled a Khloe Kardashian look she once called a “clown” look.

Fans were amused by the self-awareness, sharing their love with comments like, “Omfg Kim including the tweets and the response footage 😭😭😭 ILY”.