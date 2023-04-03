From graduating college, to saving the world.

On Monday, DC Studios dropped the official trailer for the upcoming superhero blockbuster “Blue Beetle”, starring Xolo Maridueña as the hero and his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” the description reads.”As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.”

“When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armour capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics

The trailer shows Reyes discovering the Scarab and getting accustomed to his fantastical new armour and all the powers that come with it.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film also stars Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood,” “Thor”), ían Alcázar (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”), Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans M.C.,” the “Predator” films), Bruna Marquezine (“Maldivas,” “God Save the King”), Raoul Max Trujillo (the “Sicario” films, “Mayans M.C.”), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (“Monarch,” “Dead Man Walking”), and George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories,” “Hocus Pocus 2”) and Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”).

“Blue Beetle” opens in theatres August 18.