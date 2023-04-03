It was announced last year that Barbie Ferreira was leaving “Euphoria” after two seasons and she’s now spoken out about her departure.

Ferreira discussed her decision to not play Kat Hernandez anymore during an interview on the latest episode of Dax Shephard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The actress insisted, “It was a mutual decision. My character who I love so dearly, I don’t think there was a place for her to go. There were places she could go, it [wouldn’t] fit into the show, I don’t know if it was going to do her justice. I think both parties knew that.

“I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that and I [don’t think] they wanted that either. I would have played her as long as they asked me to. It was never about the money. I took a pay cut from modelling.”

Ferreira added of her exit, “It has been freeing for both of us, I believe. It obviously hurts because I love Kat and she’s so important to me, with all her good and bad, mostly bad. It was a character I’ve never seen on TV before.”

She insisted she doesn’t know if there will be another character as “edgy” as that again.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ferreira spoke about experiencing the highs and lows of fame with the success of the show, recalling how she was thrown into the red carpets and press world.

She told the hosts she felt like she had to look and act a certain way, admitting she once had an anxiety attack at a Vanity Fair Oscar party years ago and went home crying because she didn’t know why she was there.

Ferreira remembered, “I was like ‘I don’t know if I belong here.'”

She also said that there were times when negativity “was consuming me,” saying she suffered from a lot of imposter syndrome and was in a “dark place.”