Disney is bringing back “Moana”, and you’re welcome.

Dwayne Johnson made the announcement on Monday with a video filmed from scenic Hawaii.

He began, “The Pacific Islands and their cultures inspired a very special story, and that story is…”

“‘Moana’!” his two daughters chimed in to help their father.

“We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of ‘Moana’ is in the works,” he announced.

He also shared the announcement to Twitter.

READ MORE: Disney’s Announcement Of ‘Frozen 3’ Came As A Surprise To Franchise’s Songwriters

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

The reveal comes ahead of the release of “The Little Mermaid”, the latest live-action adaptation of a Disney classic for the studio. The film is set for release on May 26.

Other titles that have already received the live-action treatment include 2015’s “Cinderella”, 2020’s “Mulan”, 2017’s “Beauty and The Beast”, 2019’s “Aladdin” and 2019’s “The Lion King” among numerous others.

The “Moana” adaptation would be the most recent film to receive a remake, considering the original 3D movie was released in 2016.

Johnson will return in the role of Maui, as well as the original screenplay writer, Jared Bush.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Hugs ‘The Little Mermaid’ Fan In Disney World: ‘She Made Me Cry’

The film will be a joint production with the actor’s Seven Bucks Productions.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

It’s unclear whether Auli’i Cravalho will reprise her role as the titular character, but she will executive produce with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

“She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses,” Cravalho said. “Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”