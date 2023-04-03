Katy Perry and former “American Idol” contestant, Sara Beth Liebe, appear to be on good terms after Liebe expressed last month that she felt hurt by Perry’s “mom shaming” comment during her audition.

In fact, during Sunday’s episode, Perry rallied for Liebe as she tried to convince the singer multiple times to stay in the competition as she struggled with wanting to go home to be with her three young children. The 25-year-old ultimately chose to quit the competition despite Perry’s efforts.

“Sara Beth, I know life is scary,” the “Teenage Dream” singer told the mom of three. “I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential and I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition.”

Before performing her cover of “Roxanne” by The Police, Liebe had expressed her doubts to guest coach Clay Aiken, who was the runner-up on “Idol” season 2.

“I’ve been a mom since I was 18. I’ve been married since I was 18 and I don’t feel like I fit the mold,” she told Aiken. “So I’m trying to figure this all out, I don’t know.”

Then, she told the cameras that she didn’t anticipate “quite how hard it would be” to be away from her children, further venting that she felt guilty being on the show, calling it “completely selfish” of herself.

After impressing Perry and fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, with her performance, Liebe confronted them with her decision.

“This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home,” she told the judges. “So I’m gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me. So thank you, thanks.”

Shocking the trio with her withdrawal, Richie asked, “What the heck is going on?”, while Perry convinced the contestant to stay.

But, Liebe was sure she made the right choice.

“I feel like I’m not gonna win the show anyway, so I might as well go home. Seeing all the talent, a big part of me feels like I’m not cut out for show business,” she told a producer.

Upon returning to the stage where the judges revealed that Liebe had advanced to the next round, Perry took one last shot at trying to persuade the contestant to stay.

“Hey girl. You’ve opened a door you never thought you would open. And you got a yes,” Perry told her. “And you may get another yes in the future. Do not give up.”

Liebe responded by telling the 38-year-old that she “appreciates” her before carrying on with her decision and exiting the stage.

“I’m really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say,” Liebe said of her decision one last time. “It’d be nice if my kids were a little older. I understand how big of an opportunity this is, I still kind of want to go home. I’m sure that when I get home I’ll regret it. I’ll probably go damn Sara you should’ve stayed and you should’ve done it.”

On Sunday night, after the episode aired, Liebe took to TikTok to express how grateful she is for her time on the show, revealing that she was scouted to audition for the reality singing competition.

“I’m so GRATEFUL. I’ve never had this much support with singing. And it’s mindblowing and so humbling and has made me realize how badly I wanted to do music. 6 months ago, I didn’t know that yet,” Liebe shared, “But I’m also allowed to make hard choices that are best for me.”