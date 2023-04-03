Tom Holland is coming to TV.

On Monday, Apple TV+ offered the first look at the upcoming 10-episode thriller series “The Crowded Room”, starring the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor.

READ MORE: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases Next Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ Film Is In The Works

The Crowded Room — Photo: Apple TV+

‘”The Crowded Room’ follows ‘Danny Sullivan’ (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979,” the official description reads. “A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator ‘Rya Goodwin’ (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.”

The Crowded Room — Photo: Apple TV+

Along with Holland and Seyfried, the series also stars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

READ MORE: Two Fred Astaire Biopics Are In The Works, One With Tom Holland And One With Jamie Bell

The Crowded Room — Photo: Apple TV+

The series is created by Oscar-winning “A Beautiful Mind” writer Akiva Goldsman, who serves as executive producer.

“The Crowded Room” premieres with its first three episodes on June 9, and new episodes arriving weekly afterward.