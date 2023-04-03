Alex Forrest is back.

On Monday, Paramount+ debuted the official trailer for the new TV series adaptation of “Fatal Attraction”, starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan.

Photo: Zoey Grossman/Paramount+

“The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone ‘Fatal Attraction’ through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder,” the official description reads.

“In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).”

Photo: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

Caplan and Jackson are taking on the roles originally played by Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in the original 1987 film directed by Adrian Lyne.

Photo: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

The trailer for the new version of the story gives audiences a look at how things will play out with the show’s flashback structure.

Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John”) serves as series writer and showrunner, and the show also stars Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels and Reno Wilson.

“Fatal Attraction” premieres May 28.