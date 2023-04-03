Priyanka Chopra is opening up about the truth behind the acting industry.

While promoting her Prime Video series “Citadel” with Richard Madden at the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai, she spoke candidly about her evolving work ethic within Hollywood.

“I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. It’s really non-negotiable for me,” she admitted, via Variety. “I have to admire, look up to and like the people that I work with, like the people that I’m surrounded with. I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work and that’s become non-negotiable for me.”

She added, “So when I meet the people that I’m going to work with, I take notes in a little pad. But that truly is something that as I’ve evolved become very important to me.”

The comments come after she recently spoke out about leaving Bollywood due to “Politics”.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons… I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break,'” she said during her appearance on the “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard” podcast.

Chopra took the opportunity to also address these comments she made while she was on the stage in Mumbai.

“When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life and I spoke about when I was young, when I was 10 or 15, 22, 30 or 40, whatever,” she explained. “I was talking about the truth of my journey. Now, I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave. I moved on long ago and then I made my peace with it. That’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space.”