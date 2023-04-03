“Love Is Blind” alum Shayne Jansen is showing his support for season 4 newcomer Irina Solomonova. Over the weekend, the season 2 contestant took to his Instagram Stories to share a comment he left on Irina’s page in the wake of the criticism she’s received for the Netflix show’s latest season. Irina has been criticized for her mean girl behaviour with pal Micah Lussier in the women’s lounge and for her treatment of fiancé Zack Goytowski prior to their split in Mexico.

Shayne shared a screenshot of his comment on Irina’s page to his Instagram Story, which read, “I know I’ll get a ton of backlash for this. But these comments are honestly absolutely disgusting. Yes what she did was horrible completely. Completely horrible I don’t defend it. But seeing most of these comments the hate some of you have is sad.”

Shayne, who got engaged to ex Natalie Lee on season 2 of the show only to have Natalie turn him down at the altar, shared his own experience with backlash in the wake of his season airing.

“My first four eps of my season I couldn’t get out of bed and was horribly depressed from the hate and comments,” he wrote. “Just because someone f**ked up it’s ok to completely ruin their life? I’ve done a lot of growing and trust me still have plenty. Poke fun sure with some of the scenes but the words I see being used are sad. I promise you there is a better way. No one deserves this idc what you did. She will never grow this way. Take that as you will and I’ll take the heat. Love you all.”

Shortly after Shayne’s comment, Irina wiped her comments section on Instagram.

Then on Sunday, the 26-year-old business owner issued a video apology of her own on Instagram.

“I have privately apologized to the people that I have hurt and mistreated,” Irina said, specifically noting co-stars Zack, Micah, Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, and Jackie Bonds.

Calling her actions, “very immature and naive,” Irina added, “Being on the show is like getting a mirror put in front of your face in the sense of seeing yourself from a different perspective and that opened up so, so much for me.”

Irina acknowledged that she “mistreated” her ex, Zack, after his proposal, saying she hopes to “one day” share what was “going on with me emotionally” during that experience.

New episodes of “Love Is Blind” dropped last Friday, showing Zack rekindling his romance with Bliss after he and Irina split in Mexico. Irina also spoke with Micah about having feelings for Micah’s fiancé, Paul Peden, in Mexico.

Micah has also previously issued her own apology following online criticism.

New episodes of “Love Is Blind” season 4 will drop Friday, April 7 on Netflix.

