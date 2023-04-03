HBO is actively discussing a new “Game of Thrones” prequel centred on Aegon I Targaryen’s “conquest of Westeros,” according to Variety.

Sources told the publication that the project, which currently has no writer attached, is in its very early stages, and that HBO is keen on moving forward into development as the network searches for writers. Sources also reveal that the prequel may have a feature component such as HBO teaming up with Warner Bros. to “produce a film that would then lead into the potential series,” as Variety reports.

The series would “tell the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms on Westeros with the exception of Dorne,” as per Variety. “In doing so, Aegon I became the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. Those events took place approximately 300 years prior to the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.”

The project, which is said to be active, would be HBO’s latest Westeros-based offering after the cable company developed several series set in the world of “Game of Thrones”, created by author of the global phenomenon, George R.R. Martin.

However, of the multiple projects that have been announced over the years, the only one that moved forward thus far is “House of the Dragon”, which premiered in August 2022. The show quickly picked up a second season, which is currently in production.