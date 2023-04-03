Chandra Wilson arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy," during PaleyFest, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s been a long journey for Chandra Wilson starring on “Grey’s Anatomy” over the last 18 years, and the actress plans on sticking it through to the very end.

Wilson, who’s portrayed Dr. Miranda Bailey since the 2005 pilot episode, chatted about her future on ABC’s long-running medical drama over the weekend while attending the “Grey’s Anatomy” PaleyFest event.

“I used to say, ‘I’m there until the wheels fall off until the very, very end, and it can’t last that much longer, right?’ And then we keep going,” the actress said of the show, which was recently renewed for a 20th season. “For now, I’m challenging myself to be there until the very last episode, the very last day, the very last scene.”

“I said it, so now I’ve got to get there,” she added.

Speaking of the upcoming episodes, Wilson, 53, teased what fans can expect for her character, who’s been struggling to balance work and life after returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital this season.

“She’s about to go through something that tests her as a professional, tests her as a surgeon, tests her as a wife and a mother,” she said. “And it’s another example of juggling all the balls, right, that women specifically have to do and try not to lose it.”

Wilson’s decision to continue saving lives on the hit series comes after cast members Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary stepped back.

