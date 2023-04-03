Hugh Jackman is urging others to wear sunscreen to help prevent skin cancer.

On Monday, the actor revealed that his doctor discovered “little things” on his nose that “could be” Basal cell carcinoma, “a type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Jackman, who’s spoken about his basal cell carcinoma before, shared a video to his Instagram account updating fans on his skin.

“I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” he told the camera, referring to the visible bandage on his nose. “I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor and she just saw the little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion.

“I’ll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know,” he promised, before urging his followers to protect their skin.

“Just to remind you basal cell, in the world of skin cancers, is the least dangerous of them all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it,” he said.

“This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago,” he continued, pointing to his nose, “It’s coming out now. Please be safe.”