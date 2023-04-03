WWE Hall of Fame Induction: Luke Williams (L) and Bob Miller, a.k.a. Bushwhacker Butch (R), of The Bushwackers at podium during ceremony at SAP Center. San Jose, CA 3/28/2015

WWE legend, Bushwhacker Butch, has died at the age of 78.

His death was announced on Monday by his longtime tag team partner, Luke Williams, who revealed Butch passed after a brief illness.

On Friday, the New Zealand professional wrestler, whose real name is Bob Miller, was hospitalized in the ICU after arriving in Los Angeles for WrestleMania, which Williams said resulted from a “situation with medication.”

READ MORE: Conor McGregor Has His Sights Set On ‘Inevitable’ WWE Run Amid Merger With UFC

“He flew in from New Zealand on Wednesday, was all good. Friday morning, he was incognito,” he explained during an interview over the weekend.

The iconic wrestler is survived by his wife, Helen, daughters, Sharon and Kirsten, and his grandchildren.

Back in 1964, Butch began his wrestling career in New Zealand and, shortly after, made his way to the U.S. In the late ’80s, he and Williams teamed up as The Bushwhackers, signing with the World Wrestling Federation. They quickly blew up and remained legends for decades. In 2015, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Hulk Hogan’s Rep Reacts to Kurt Angle Claiming Wrestler Can’t Feel His Lower Body After Back Surgery

Upon announcing his death, Williams also released a heartfelt tribute to Butch, writing, “Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob ‘Butch’ Miller.

“From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob ‘The Chest’ Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend.

READ MORE: Hail To The Chief: Inside Roman Reigns’ 3 Years As WWE Champ

“If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am only child, but it would be wrong,” he continued, adding, “In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob. Until I see you again, WOOOOAHH YEEEEAAHH!”

A GoFundMe page was initially created to help the former wrestler’s family with his medical expenses, and now, the funds will go towards covering the cost of his funeral service.