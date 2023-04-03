Paris Hilton is sharing new photos of her baby boy, Phoenix.
The adorable black and white snapshots see the new mom snuggling up to her two-month-old son.
“My whole heart #MommyMonday,” Hilton, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel on Monday.
One photo see the DJ and author holding her little one in her arms while he rests his head on her chest.
Hilton announced the arrival of her and husband, Carter Reum’s first child in January.