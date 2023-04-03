Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan is marking her one year wedding anniversary.

The actress uploaded a photo of herself hugging her husband, Bader Shammas, to commemorate the special day.

“April 3, 2023,” she simply captioned the post, adding “1 year today. Happy Anniversary.”

Lohan’s longtime pal Paris Hilton took to the comments to wish her a “Happy Anniversary!”

“So happy for you!” Hilton added.

In addition to the couple’s anniversary, the two recently celebrated Lohan’s pregnancy, which she announced last month.

Lohan and Shammas got engaged in November 2021. The couple were first linked when they were spotted attending a music festival together in Dubai in early 2020, shortly before the pandemic began.