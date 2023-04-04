Caterina Scorsone is thankful to still be here.

In a post on her Instagram account, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star opened up about the devastating fire that burned down her home earlier this year.

“While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house,” she wrote alongside a photo of the burned down house.

“One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet,” she added. “But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful.”

“Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all,” Scorsone wrote, sharing photos of her pets in the post.

“This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did,” she continued, shouting out the firefighters and investigators, as well as her neighbor, the parents at her kids’ school and more.

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community,” she said. “We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.”

Finally, Scorsone wrote, “Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other. -Love, Caterina ❤️”