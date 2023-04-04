Emily Ratajkowski seemingly just confirmed she and Harry Styles have been dating for months.

The actress and One Direction singer were pictured kissing in Tokyo last month, with the images and videos since going viral online.

Before that, Ratajkowski spoke about dating someone during a March 9 interview with the “Going Mental with Eileen Kelly” podcast.

EmRata said at the time, “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, ‘He’s kind of great,'” the Daily Mail reported.

She went on, “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.

“What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that’s very important because I do have a full life.

“I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

Ratajkowski admitted it’s not easy to casually see someone in the chat, sharing: “It’s hard to avoid what people say online. I’ll read stuff on Twitter or, when I am on set, people will say, ‘I saw that thing’. It’s hard to casually date.

“Every time I am photographed with someone – that’s happened even when I’ve only seen them a couple of times. If you are dating multiple people at the same time, it’s pretty brutal when they wake up and are like, ‘I’ve only been seeing you for two days.’

“Not that I need to worry about them, but it made it very complicated and gave me a lot of anxiety.

“That part of it has been hard but otherwise it’s been fun. I will be like, ‘Sure, I’ll go to dinner, why not?'”

Styles and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde split in November after nearly two years together.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she split with last year after four years of marriage. They share son Sylvester, 2, together.

Since her break-up, EmRata has also been romantically linked to celebs including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric André, Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo.