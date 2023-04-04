Click to share this via email

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went for a ride.

Over the weekend, the global music star and supermodel went horseback riding Hidden Hills Equestrian Center outside San Diego, Cal.

The pair were seen taking turns behind the reins of a horse, and at one point rode the horse together.

Bad Bunny and Jenner appeared to be having a good time on the date, spending about 90 minutes riding, according to TMZ, which obtained the photos.

Jenner has a history on horses, having ridden them for many years. And while it’s unclear how experienced Bad Bunny is, the artist has been seen on horseback in a couple music videos.

Back in February, romance rumours were sparked when a tipster told Deux Moi that they had seen Bad Bunny and Jenner making out at a private L.A. club.

Soon after, they were seen out in public together, and last month they were photographed embracing outside a local sushi restaurant.