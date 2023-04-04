Gerard Piqué criticized his ex Shakira and her fans in a new interview.

Piqué spoke about how he handles online backlash during a chat with Gerard Romeo, Page Six reported.

Shakira and Piqué revealed they were calling it quits after 11 years together back in June 2022, and he’s since been rumoured to have cheated on her with new partner Clara Chia Marti.

Given the musician’s huge fanbase, it’s no surprise he received some negative comments. However, the former soccer star insisted he tries not to let such comments bother him too much.

“In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff,” he said in his native Spanish, according to Page Six.

He said “95 percent” of people’s issues stem from when they “tend to care about things that aren’t that important,” whereas he thinks the only things worth worrying about are “serious health issues, family and relationships.”

Piqué continued, “For example, my ex is Latin American … you can’t imagine [the comments] I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities!

“But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?”

He said his nonchalance “is healthy because if you care about people’s opinions, you’re dead.”

“They want you to worry and when you do, they would have won. You have to show them that you don’t care because it gets them angrier,” Piqué went on.

The comments didn’t go down well with social media users, with many insisting he didn’t need to mention that Shakira was Latin American.

Without naming names, the musician also took to Twitter to post that she was “proud to be Latin American.”

Piqué and Shakira, who has criticized her ex in multiple songs, share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, together.