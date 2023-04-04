Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are still hanging out!

A source tells ET that the pair — who were first linked together in September — still spend time together when their busy schedules allow.

“Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing,” the source says. “They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit.”

Gigi’s famous family is behind her too, with the source adding that both her mom, Yolanda, and her supermodel sister, Bella, are supportive of her dating life and the choices she’s making.

“Yolanda and Bella know Gigi is capable of making her own healthy decisions and they’re supportive of her,” the source continues. “Gigi’s main priority is her baby girl. Her daughter is always top of mind and at the forefront of everything in her life.”

Gigi shares her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, with Zayn Malik, while Leo, meanwhile, is freshly single following an August split from model-actress Camila Morrone after four years of dating.

As for their relationship, the status update comes amid reports that the pair spent Oscars weekend together. Last month, a source told ET that the model and the Academy Award-winning actor attended Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual Pre-Oscars party together, where they were said to be side-by-side the entire evening.

“Gigi and Leo were with each other all night at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual Oscars party at a private home in Bel Air, California, last night,” the source said. “They stayed with each other in an indoor tented area near Tobey Maguire. They weren’t showing PDA, but they stayed close to one another and were having fun.”

The pair have been seen on several outings together in the past few months, despite a source telling ET that Gigi, 27, and Leo, 48, are not involved romantically.

“Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating,” a source told ET back in February, following their Milan Fashion Week sighting, where they were papped leaving the same restaurant in Italy just 10 minutes apart from each other.

The source shared that Gigi and Leo spending time together isn’t odd, as they have a similar social circle.

“The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends,” the source told ET. “Gigi’s priority is her daughter and her business and that’s what she’s focusing on right now.”

The source added that Gigi was actually at the dinner to spend time with her good friend and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. “Gigi was there to meet Kendall and that was her date for the night,” the source said.

Neither Gigi nor Leo have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

MORE FROM ET:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Were Together At Oscars Party

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Are Just Friends’ Amid Milan Meetup

Where Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s Romance Stands