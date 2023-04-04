Mod Sun is still getting over heartbreak.

On Sunday night, the musician took a moment on stage at a show in Los Angeles to get candid with fans about what he’s been going through since his split from Avril Lavigne.

“I know every artist comes on stage and says, ‘Thank you for coming out tonight. Thank you, I really appreciate it, now go stop at the merch stand and buy tickets next time I come here.’ I know they all say that,” Mod Sun said. “I want you to know, y’all f**king saved by god d**n life for the last six weeks. Thank you.”

Lavigne called off her engagement to Mod Sun back in February, only days after he launched his latest tour.

In the weeks since, the Canadian singer has been seen in public getting romantic with artist Tyga.

Continuing his speech to the crowd, Mod Sun said, “If any of y’all are going through some s**t right now, whether it be a heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now, I want you to know the one thing that I have learned in the last almost four years: Do not be afraid to ask for help. That is true bravery.”

Finally, he added, “So thank you for helping me, Los Angeles. I love you very much.”