Austin Butler has found his next starring role.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor will be both starring in and producing “City on Fire”, an adaptation of the novel by Don Winslow of the same name. Sony 3000 Pictures will be making the film.

Butler will be producing the film alongside industry heavyweights David Heyman (“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, “Harry Potter” franchise) and Shane Salerno (“Border Trilogy”), who boast quite an extensive film resume.

The novel’s premise takes inspiration from classic Greek mythologies, including The Iliad, Odyssey and Aeneid, and embeds them into a modern mafia world of crime. The book belongs to a trilogy, so the hope is to make Butler the lead of a film franchise.

The film revolves around two criminal empires, one Irish and one Italian, that control New England. Butler plays the lead role of Danny Ryan, a ruthless leader attempting to protect his friends and family while building a dynasty.

Elizabeth Gabler, a head of Sony Pictures, recently said she was “elated” to see Butler “joining forces” with producers Heyman and Salerno.

“It is a dream come true to envision Austin, with his uniquely brilliant and charismatic talent, bringing this character and story to cinematic life,” she continued.

Winslow, the book’s author, was ecstatic to see Butler taking on the lead of his series, recently saying: “Like so many people around the world, I was amazed by Austin Butler’s Oscar-nominated performance in ‘Elvis‘.”