“Harry Potter” may be on its way to becoming an HBO Max television series.

Bloomberg reports that Warner Bros. is currently in preliminary developmental talks to bring the potential series to fruition.

The production would draw directly from J.K. Rowling’s books and refrain from creating a spin-off series like the “Fantastic Beasts” films. Each season will be based on a different book from Rowling’s best-selling series, implying that the show will be a full-fledged franchise for the studio.

According to the report, Rowling will have creative involvement in the series but will not be the series’ primary creator or showrunner.

There have been reports that Warner Bros. has wanted to turn “Harry Potter” into a television series since January 2021.

Warner Bros. has a prolific history with the Harry Potter books. The studio has turned each book into a blockbuster behemoth, starting with 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and finalizing the franchise in 2011 with “Harry and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”.

The wildly popular films raked in over $7.7 billion at the global box office, cementing their status as cinematic successes and pop cultural staples.