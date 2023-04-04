The controversy surrounding that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal continues.

During the latest episode of Dear Media’s “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay spoke about her fallout with Raquel Leviss and that restraining order being dismissed.

Shay then recalled the time she opened up one of her houses to Leviss after she split from James Kennedy in 2021. However, Shay insisted Leviss wasn’t the best houseguest, Page Six reported.

“I remember her telling me [that] I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James [Kennedy],” Shay told “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent.

Shay claimed she asked Leviss where she’d had sex in her home, and she replied: “Oops.”

Leviss was said to admitted to doing the deed in Shay’s bed, as well as “on the kitchen counter.”

Shay said, “And I was like, ‘Where I set my baby’s highchair and feed her? I gave you this apartment to live in, not to have sex all over.’ So disrespectful.”

For anyone that’s missed the countless headlines, Leviss’ months-long affair with Tom Sandoval was recently revealed.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years and they were still together when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

Leviss came clean to Shay about the affair last month following their “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, and that’s when Leviss accused Shay of punching her.

Shay denied the whole thing and the restraining order against her has since been dropped. However, the pair were unable to film the recently-shot reunion show together because it was still in place then.

Shay and Kent discussed the reunion taping during the podcast episode, with both of them agreeing that Leviss showed “no remorse” about her affair with Sandoval.

“The fact that she had not a single tear, no remorse. She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear,” Shay insisted.