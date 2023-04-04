The final “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie is going to get dark.

In a new Rolling Stone article about the third film in the Marvel franchise, director James Gunn shared that Rocket Raccoon’s origin story will finally be revealed.

READ MORE: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Teases Big Action And Bittersweet Laughs

The writer-director shared that among the ensemble of characters in the film Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, is the one he relates to “a very core level.”

“I was always a kid that didn’t quite belong in the group,” he said. “I was a punk rock kid, but I totally didn’t see everything the way [punks] saw it. Rocket had his own traumas early on. And the way he learned to deal with them was kind of being tougher than leather and mean and angry. And that came in response to the things that you learn happened to him in volume three.”

Gunn also praised Cooper’s work on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and teased the darkness that’s in store for the character as his origins come to light.

“This is the best he’s ever been,” he said of Cooper’s performance. “There’s some stuff in there that’s just chilling.”

READ MORE: James Gunn On How ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ Introducing ‘Vol. 3’

Talking about other aspects of the film, Gunn shared how he was caught off guard by the ending of “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, which saw Thor venturing off with the Guardians, a plot point that classed with the “Vol. 3” script he’d already written.

“They chose to have that ending in editing,” he says. “And I didn’t think it was gonna be in there. ‘Endgame’ came out right after I decided to do ‘Guardians’ again. So I didn’t have much say in what was in ‘Endgame’, and then it came out and then I was like, ‘What the fuck am I gonna do?’”

In the end, the day was saved by Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love & Thunder”, which ran with the Thor/Guardians team-up and concluded that storyline.

“To be completely honest, Thor was never going to be in this movie,” Gunn said. “Taika took a bullet for me. Because I was not going to have him in. I was just gonna start up and there’s no Thor.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in theatres May 5.