Lamar Odom is committed to helping others become sober.

The former NBA star recently posted a photo to his Instagram announcing the new launch of his addiction treatment center, Odom Wellness Treatment Center, in San Diego County.

In the photo, Odom stands with the staff in front of his new treatment facility as they all don supportive smiles. “So Blessed 🙏🏿 Please meet my partners and staff at my new addiction treatment centers,” wrote the NBA star. “God saved me, so I can save others. 🙏🏿”

READ MORE: Lamar Odom Gets Honest About ‘Really Crazy’ Cheating On Khloé Kardashian

Odom has created a collection of addiction treatment centers in the Southern California region. According to the website, the centers offer rehabilitation for people struggling with addiction.

The new treatment centers come after Odom’s near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. The terrifying incident led Odom to get sober.

READ MORE: Lamar Odom Says ‘Drugs’ Were ‘His Girlfriend’ Amid Addiction Battle While He Was Married To Khloé Kardashian

He has since become candid about his sobriety journey. During a recent TMZ Live appearance, he said: “When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose—and I think I may have found it.”

The sports star continued to elaborate, saying that people committing to sobriety is “more satisfying than people telling me what a great basketball player that I was.”

“For me to have rehabilitation centers and wellness centers is a big deal,” he continued. “I want to put them everywhere. Drugs are bad everywhere.”