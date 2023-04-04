Brooke Shields is opening up about losing her virginity to ex Dean Cain.

Shields, who dated Cain for a few years in the ’80s while at Princeton University, spoke about feeling “regret” and running “butt naked” from the room after getting intimate with the “Superman” star.

The supermodel, now 57, discussed the whole thing in her candid new documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Shields recalled Cain being “more comfortable with … the sexual part” of their relationship, according to Page Six.

She shared, “I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment. We had to teach each other about each other.”

Shields, who was sexualized early on, playing a child prostitute in 1978’s “Pretty Baby”, as well as appearing in nude scenes in “The Blue Lagoon” a few years later, admitted she didn’t understand her reaction to having sex at first.

However, she said now she knows she felt “sort of a regret for lost exploration and opportunity to understand my personal sexuality.”

Shields explained, “I feel bad for that girl. She was old enough to own her own body for real. And … just I couldn’t get there at that moment.”

The actress was previously dubbed “the most famous virgin in the world” when she wrote in her On Your Own memoir back in 1985 that she still hadn’t got intimate with anyone.

Shields has now been married to Chris Henchy since 2001, and the pair share two daughters together; Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16.