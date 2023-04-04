The entire cast for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film has just been unveiled, and the star power is off the charts.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were initially donned as the main live-action dolls of the film. However, the film’s social media accounts revealed several other characters, including humans, on Tuesday, April 4.

The Barbies come in wide-ranging careers, with Issa Rae playing a pageant-sashed President Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as a diplomat Barbie while rocking some heavy pink tulle, Rita Arya as a Pulitzer-prize-winning Barbie, and Dua Lipa as a blue-haired mermaid Barbie, along with plenty more.

There’s also an appearance by Barbie’s best friend, Midge, playing the pregnant version of the doll released in 2002. Her husband Allen is also in the film, played by Michael Cera.

Then there are the Ken dolls, played by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans. They’re not as descriptive in their careers, but they all rock classic Ken looks, including tank tops and cowboy hats.

America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt star as humans in the film. Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells and Jamie Demetriou will be playing suited-up Mattel CEOs, and Helen Mirren will be narrating.

“Barbie” will strut into theatres on July 21.