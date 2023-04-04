Click to share this via email

Tea is going to be spilled.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” will be premiering Sunday, April 16, and as one of the cast members says, “Anything could happen.”

It’s the first time one of the streaming network’s reality shows will be airing live, with all the spontaneity that comes with live TV.

“Are you guys ready for a ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion spoiler?” host Nick Lachey asks in the announcement video.

“Spoiler alert: there are no spoilers,” Vanessa Lachey said, to which her husband adds, “We actually have no idea what’s going to go down at this reunion.”

“You know why?” Vanessa says. “Because we’re doing it live.”

The hosts will join the cast of the show to unravel all of the season’s twists and turns, sharing their unfiltered reactions as all the stories unfold.

Fans will also find out which of the couples on the show are still together after saying “I do” and “I don’t.”

The special marks the second time Netflix will be airing a live event, after the “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” comedy special. In 2024, the streamer will also carry the SAG Awards live.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” airs April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.