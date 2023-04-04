The late Aaron Carter’s home is up for sale.

Listing agent Christie M. Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirmed to TMZ that Carter’s Lancaster, California 4,131 square foot house was on the market.

It’s being sold for just under $850,000 USD, after he purchased the property for $430k back in 2019.

The musician had previously listed the home for sale for $779,900 around a month before his tragic death on Nov. 5 at age 34.

Carter was found unresponsive in the bathtub, with the bathroom currently undergoing renovations while up for sale, TMZ stated. The home is reportedly still being shown while the work is being done.

Christie confirmed five prospective buyers had been to see the 7-bedroom, 4-bath house since it came back on the market. She thinks it’ll go for the asking price.

TMZ reported the money made on the house will go back into Carter’s estate and into a trust for his 1-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Melanie Martin.

Carter’s official cause of death is yet to be determined, but his loved ones said earlier this year they don’t believe he died from drowning, as was previously suggested.