Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers

Coming off the backs of their Broadway residency, the Jonas Brothers are bringing their show to New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium.

Their five-night residency, which ran from March 14 to March 18, will be condensed into one robust performance.

Nick posted the announcement to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. “NEW YORK! We’ve been dreaming about this one our whole lives,” wrote the youngest Jonas Brother alongside a photo of the poster promoting the event.

Social media went ablaze with comments, with one fan tweeting: “jonas brothers ono at yankee stadium. that’s insane omg.”

“JONAS BROTHERS ONO YANKEE STADIUM SHUT UP,” wrote another fan in all caps, clearly unable to contain their excitement.

The show will take place on Saturday, August 12, which is a few months after the release of their highly anticipated new album, The Album, which is slated for release on May 12.

The band also intends to announce a 60 to 70-date tour across the U.S. starting in August.

Tickets for the Yankee Stadium show will go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 10 AM on JonasBrothers.com.