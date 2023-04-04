Wedding bells are in Justin Long and Kate Bosworth’s future.

On the latest episode of Long’s “Life is Short” podcast, the couple confirmed the happy news that they’re engaged to be married.

READ MORE: Report: Kate Bosworth And Justin Long Are Engaged

“If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. ✨ @justinlong I am so grateful it’s you,” Bosworth wrote in a Instagram post announcing the engagement.

On the podcast, the couple discussed how they decided to share the news publicly with listeners.

“I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, ‘Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best,’ and we thought, ‘Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you,'” Bosworth said.

Sharing their proposal story, Long said, “I did have a special thing planned around your [Kate’s] birthday and about a month before that, life, like we were talking about, things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings.”

He continued, “It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.

“We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,” Long said.

READ MORE: Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute To Girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Bosworth shared, “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said…I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'”

When it came to the proposal itself, Long recalled, “It was the easiest…the words just came out, like, so naturally.”

“I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal,” Bosworth said.

Long and Bosworth have been dating since 2021.