Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian is relaying a well-deserved apology to her sisters.

On Sunday, the reality star and business entrepreneur uploaded snaps of her recent family trip to Tokyo on Instagram. One photo showed the SKIMS mogul sporting a long, fluffy, pink fur coat while posing with her daughters, North and Chicago.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shares Cute ‘Hello Kitty’ Holiday Pics With Kids In Japan

Kim’s pretty-in-pink look followed a screenshot of a fan asking the media personality to give Khloé an apology for wearing something similar, which Kim once called “embarrassing.”

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram — Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!” the fan wrote in the tweet.

Khloé and Kourtney ran to the comment section underneath the carousel post, pointing out Kim’s fashion coincidence. “I’m waiting,” wrote Khloé.

Kourtney, who also was present during the trip to Tokyo, wrote: “A long way from the cycling outfits.”

READ MORE: Drake Samples Kim Kardashian On New Song, Appears To Be Taking Hit At Kanye West

Kim addressed an apology to her sisters with a string of emojis, including a self-deprecating clown face.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram — Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Khloé and Kourtney felt they were owed apologies after Kim called them “clowns” for their fashion choices during a Tokyo trip in a previous “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” season in 2018.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” Kim narrated in a confessional regarding their outfits during the episode. “Like, I can’t take it. … My sisters look so crazy. It’s actually embarrassing.”