Jeremy Renner shared an emotional social media post ahead of his tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer airing this week.

The actor is set to speak out about his horrific New Year’s Day snow plow accident in the chat, set to air on April 6.

Sharing a teaser clip, the “Avengers” star wrote: “For those that want the 411 on the 911 situation that happened this past New Years morning, I spoke with the wonderful @dianesawyer to share details of the incident…

“Tune in if you like 😊. Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for me and my family! I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness. It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive.

“Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude… so I can offer up some ‘Free Snowcat Rides’ up at the house if you’re interested ?? 🤷‍♂️😉 🏔️” he joked at the end of his post.

Ryan Reynolds was among those commenting, joking: “I would take a snowcat ride. I’m not even kidding. But it has to be in the middle of summer. And only you inside the snowcat while I watch from a safe distance from your well appointed living room.”

Taika Waititi added, “Wow bro. Love you man.”

Steve Aoki commented, “This is a true real superhero story. No one comes close.”

In the teaser clip shared by Renner, he revealed he remembers “all of” the pain after breaking over 30 bones in the accident.

The actor, who was trying to save his nephew at the time, can be heard moaning in the background as the 911 call is played.

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” will air April 6 on ABC, and will also be available to stream on Hulu.