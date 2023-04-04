The cast of “Yellowjackets” were a little starstruck by Elijah Wood.

Steven Krueger, who plays Coach Ben Scott on the hit Showtime series, revealed the first table read for season 2 felt more like a fan convention meet-up.

“I guarantee you the first table read that we had, it was on Zoom — every single one of us was like, ‘I’m secretly taking pictures of the Zoom screen and like zooming in on Elijah Wood ‘s face,'” he recalled to ET Canada. “Like, yeah, we’re working with Elijah now. Yeah, this is a thing.”

Woods joined the crew for the second season of the show in the role of a “citizen detective” devoted to uncovering the mystery of what happened in the wilderness 20 years earlier.

It was an unlikely get for the show, with Krueger discussing the possibility with showrunner Ashley Lyle years prior.

“In the summer of 2022, before we ever started shooting the last season, she said, ‘We’re talking to Elijah Wood about about a role, but I don’t think we’re going to get him,'” he shared. “‘Like, we just we can’t afford him.” And then sure enough, he shows up and he really was interested in the show and really wanted to do it.”

“Yellowjackets” season 2 is airing now on Showtime.