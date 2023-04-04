Nick Cannon had a few things to say when asked for parenting advice while chatting to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier.

The father of 12 was asked what kind of a dad he is during his upcoming “One-on-One” special, admitting: “Definitely a disciplinarian, but it’s all out of respect and love. I constantly let my children know how much I love them.

“And I’m a big kid! So I’m probably the cool dad because I’m probably more mischievous and, you know, probably just as wild as they are. But I’m definitely the stern parent.”

Tavernier then questioned whether he had any advice for new dads or anyone wanting to become a parent, to which he replied, “Make sure your partner is on the same frequency as you. Especially in a co-parenting situation, you want to be aligned… similar values, similar ideas on how to raise a child.

“I mean, you’re not going to agree on everything… and then have the reverence, especially as men.”

Praising women for the incredible jobs they do, Cannon continued, “We got to have the reverence for women because it’s not 50/50, their job is way harder than ours.

“I mean, physically, the natural connection between a mother and a child… you just got to be able to support it. So give the respect to the person bearing the bulk of the job. And as fathers, just try to be the protector, the provider and the patriarch that we’re designed to be.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, as well as having Rise, 6 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 4 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 3 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.