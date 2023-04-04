Click to share this via email

Actress Judy Farrell, best known for playing Nurse Able on hit 1970s-’80s sitcom “M*A*S*H”, has died at age 84.

The actress’ son, Michael Farrell, told TMZ that she died Sunday in hospital, having suffered a stroke nine days earlier.

Farrell appeared in eight episodes of “M*A*S*H”, and at the time was married to series star Mike Farrell, who joined the cast in 1975 as surgeon B.J. Hunnicutt.

Mike Farrell and then-wife Judy. (Photo by Tony Korody/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

In addition to “M*A*S*H”, Farrell’s acting career also included guest-starring appearances on such TV series as “Get Smart”, “The Partridge Family” and “Quincy, M.E.”. On the big screen, she was featured in the movies “J.W. Coop” (1971), “Chapter Two” (1979) and “Long-Term Relationship” (2006).

Following the Farrells’ divorce in 1983, she subsequently married actor/producer Joe Bratcher.

The last episode of MASH,’Goodbye, Farewell and Amen’. ‘Goodbye, Farewell and Amen’ remained the most watched television broadcast in American history. From second left: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, David Ogden Stiers, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda, William Christopher and Judy Farrell at Fox Ranch, June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images )

“M*A*S*H” star Loretta Swit, who portrayed nurse Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan, paid tribute to Farrell in a statement to Fox News.

“Judy was a most beautiful woman – inside and out. We grew up together,” said Swit. “She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able.”