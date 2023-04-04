Click to share this via email

Get an intimate look at the wedding event of the year.

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped the trailer for “‘Til Death Do Us Part”, the new documentary that takes fans behind-the-scenes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s weddings.

“Can you believe we got married three times,” Kardashian asks her husband in the trailer, referring to their weddings in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara and finally Portofino, Italy.

“‘Til Death” focuses on the Italian wedding, sharing personal, archival footage of guests enjoying the picturesque party.

“Italy was just really romantic and classic,” Kardashian says in the trailer.

Barker says, “I just felt like I’m about to marry the love of my life, and then it was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m about to marry the love of my life.'”

The trailer also gives a glimpse at how the wedding was planned to perfection.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part” premieres April 13 on Disney+.