Brooke Shields is opening up about the darkest period of her life.

During her appearance on the latest episode of “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast, she shared the moment she went “cold turkey” on her medication during her postpartum depression.

“I started just feeling more myself so I went off … because clearly I was a doctor by that point,” Shields joked.

The 57-year-old gave birth to her daughter Rowan, whom she shares with Chris Henchy, in 2003.

During the darkest period of her postpartum depression, she called her doctor after a ‘terrifying’ experience.

“I thought I was going to drive my car into the wall on the 405,” she recalled. “You see it [happening]. It has pictures. They rush, if you close your eyes, into your brain.”

Her doctor stayed on the line with her until she arrived at home and told her, “You’re going back on the medicine immediately.”

The actress was hesitant to get on medication since she believed she could “fix [her]self” at the time.

“It was so bleak,” Shields said. “My mother-in-law called me and said I had dead eyes. I finally said OK to get everybody off my back.”