Chris Pratt and Katheine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in 2019, and are now parents of two daughters.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the “Jurrasic World” star admitted he felt “broken” at the time he met his future wife.

“God has a fast forward button, you know, when it’s right, boom. You get hit, you fall in love, you get married, now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family,” Pratt said.

“It feels really great. There was a moment in my life where I was really struggling and felt really broken. For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and feeling saved. And shortly later, meeting the woman of my dreams. It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you. You have to have faith,” he continued.

As Pratt recalled, he and Schwarzenegger met in church. “I was in the front row of church. And you kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Woah, who’s that?’ at church,” he said. “But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing! Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?’ So we hit it off,” he added. “We didn’t start dating right away but we met there and later on, ended up going out.”

.@supermariomovie star @prattprattpratt reveals that he was sneaking glances at his now wife, @KSchwarzenegger, in church before meeting her. pic.twitter.com/HaAbAB78mS — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) April 4, 2023

Pratt also weighed in on his wife’s book, The Gift of Forgiveness, noting that “she wrote this book where she chronicles seven different stories and their own journeys with forgiveness, and there’s nothing about it that says you need to do it one way or you need to do it another. She was just really looking at people in their forgiveness journeys and it’s a fabulous book… And when I screw up, I say, ‘Hey, remember your book. Remember, forgiveness is a gift honey, so you should probably forgive me.'”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.