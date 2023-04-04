With anticipation building for Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album Chemistry, the singer is giving fans a brief preview of one of the album’s singles.

On Tuesday, April 4, Clarkson took to Instagram to share a snippet of a video, in which she’s in a recording studio singing lyrics from the upcoming single “Mine”.

“Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used like you used mine,” she sings, apparently referencing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

In the caption, Clark reveals that “Mine” will be dropping on Friday, April 14.

Last month, Clarkson revealed the album’s title and its meaning, confirming that it was her way of addressing the emotions surrounding her divorce through music.

“I was trying to find a word — it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing. I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some ‘I’m angry’ or ‘I’m sad,’ just those two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” said Clarkson of why she chose to title the album Chemistry.

“That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing,” she explained. “There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was a perfect title to describe the entire album. That is coming out soon. And also music is coming out even sooner. I’m very excited about it. When I say soon, I mean really soon. I’m nervous but I’m excited about putting it out.”