The official invitations for King Charles III‘s coronation have been released, and they feature a little hint at what the Queen Consort Camilla‘s title will be come May 6.

True to form, and tradition, the invitation, designed by Andrew Jamieson, has symbols of Charles and Camilla’s new roles in the monarchy.

The top of the invitation reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla By Command of the King The Earl Marshall is Directed to Invite.” The middle portion of the invitation is left blank, where the guest’s name will be.

2,000 guests are expected to attend the May 6 ceremony at The Abbey Church of Westminster in London.

The invitation also includes artwork that adds a personal touch and a nod to their roles as King and soon-to-be Queen.

Per Buckingham Palace, “Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom.”

“The British wildflower meadow bordering the invitation features lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses, bluebells, and a sprig of rosemary for remembrance, together with wildlife including a bee, a butterfly, a ladybird, a wren and a robin. Flowers appear in groupings of three, signifying The King becoming the third monarch of his name,” the release continues before delving into more on the design. “A lion, a unicorn and a boar – taken from the coats of arms of Their Majesties — can be seen amongst the flowers. Her Majesty’s arms are now enclosed by the Garter, following her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.”

Also released was a new photo of the soon-to-be crowned couple, taken in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace last month.

As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort has been released. 📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/cx0uf3ZxSu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2023

Before her death in September, Queen Elizabeth II expressed her wishes about Camilla becoming Queen Consort when discussing then-Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the late Queen said in her message to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

“I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it,” she continued. “It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”

How Camila’s official, new title will be bestowed upon her will remain to be seen come next month’s coronation.

