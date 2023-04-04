Music City is coming together for a benefit concert to honour the victims of the horrific school shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School, where six people — three children and three school employees — were killed last week.

Billboard reports that Belmont University’s The Fisher Center will host “A Night of Joy Celebrating the Covenant School” on Wednesday, April 12, with the event “to honour the victims and their families as well as the church, staff and first responders, and bring an evening of music, hope and healing.”

Author and speaker Anne F. Downs will host the event, which will feature performances from a who’s who of Nashville artists, including Chris Tomlin, Colony House, Dave Barnes, Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb, Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor, Lady A, Matt Kearney, Matt Maher, Natalie Hemby, Sixpence None the Richer, Stephanie and Nathan Chapman, The Warren Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Trent Dabbs and Tyler Hubbard.

In addition, the concert will include Brett Taylor, Luke Laird, Sandra McCracken, Dwan Hill, Jasmine Mullen and Sarah Kroger, with more special guests to be announced.

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. CT at thefishercenter.com, with proceeds benefiting The Covenant School.