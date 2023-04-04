Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are showing off more photos of baby daughter Matilda, revealing the newborn is already a “daddy’s girl.”

In a series of photos that the “Flight Attendant” star shared on Instagram Stories, the new parents are seen snuggling up with the newest member of their family.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

“Good morning,” captioned Cuoco of a close-up photo of her daughter.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

In one pic, Matilda is seen lying on Pelphrey’s chest, with Cuoco adding the caption, “Daddy’s Girl.”

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

In another, the proud parents pose with their daughter. “Family,” reads the caption.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Another photo features Cuoco and Matilda engaged in some mother-daughter bonding, in addition to one in which all three are fast asleep.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco previously took to Instagram to announce Matilda’s arrival on March 30.