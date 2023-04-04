Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are showing off more photos of baby daughter Matilda, revealing the newborn is already a “daddy’s girl.”
In a series of photos that the “Flight Attendant” star shared on Instagram Stories, the new parents are seen snuggling up with the newest member of their family.
READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey
“Good morning,” captioned Cuoco of a close-up photo of her daughter.
In one pic, Matilda is seen lying on Pelphrey’s chest, with Cuoco adding the caption, “Daddy’s Girl.”
In another, the proud parents pose with their daughter. “Family,” reads the caption.
Another photo features Cuoco and Matilda engaged in some mother-daughter bonding, in addition to one in which all three are fast asleep.
Cuoco previously took to Instagram to announce Matilda’s arrival on March 30.