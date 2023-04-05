Olivia Wilde wants the court to intervene in her dispute with Jason Sudeikis.

In a new court filing obtained by The Blast, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director claims that her ex, the “Ted Lasso” star, has not been paying child support.

READ MORE: Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Fight Over Child Support Despite Claims Of ‘Healthy Co-Parenting’

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” she wrote.

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs,” Wilde says.

She adds, “I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.”

Wilde and Sudeikis, who share two young children, split in 2020, and since then have been engaged in a legal battle over where their kids will reside, among other custody arrangements.

READ MORE: Sources Say Olivia Wilde’s Lawyers’ Report That Jason Sudeikis Is Trying To ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’ Is ‘Insane’

In her filing, Wilde also demands that her ex be forced to pay her $500,000 in attorney’s fees.

“I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct,” she wrote.

“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income,” Wilde adds. “I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.”