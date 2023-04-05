Prince George is set to have a special role at his grandfather King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

Buckingham Palace released details about the May 6 event on Tuesday, revealing the 9-year-old will be one of Charles’ Pages of Honour.

George — who is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child — will take on the role alongside Camilla’s three grandsons and great-nephew.

George, who is second-in-line to the throne after his father, will support Charles throughout the service, while Camilla’s relatives will attend to her.

The boys will take part in the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey, as well, People reported.

Camilla will be joined by her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot, while George will attend alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

Alongside the photograph, the invitation for the Coronation and the details of the eight Pages of Honour that will attend Their Majesties at Westminster Abbey have also been revealed: 🔗 https://t.co/NtZk0rB233 pic.twitter.com/dTASYWfAZ0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2023

According to People, William and Kate have been weighing up whether to have George have such a big part in the ceremony.

A royal source told the publication they are “cognizant that he is old enough to understand what’s going on,” however, they’re aware that George’s classmates will probably be talking about the event when he returns to school the following week.

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales told the magazine, “His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page.

“It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I’m sure George is, too.”

George is then expected to join his sister Princess Charlotte, 7, and brother Prince Louis, 4, as the family head from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the carriage procession after the coronation.

The news comes as the Palace unveiled the official invitations for Charles’ coronation, featuring a little hint of what Camilla, Queen Consort’s title will be come May 6.